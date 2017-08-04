Colts' Phillip Dorsett: Behind in No. 3 WR competition
Dorsett appears far behind in the competition for the No. 3 receiver role as the job is Chester Rogers to lose, ESPN reports.
Rogers has been working with the first-team offense in three-receiver sets with Dorsett working with the second team. The the 2015 first-round selection hasn't developed as expected through two seasons, catching 51 passes for 753 yards and three touchdowns in 26 games.
