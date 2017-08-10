Colts' Phillip Dorsett: Bothered by hammy
Dorsett missed the last three practices due to an injury in the same hamstring that bothered him during June minicamp, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Already off on the wrong foot in his battle with Chester Rogers for the No. 3 receiver job, Dorsett now is losing valuable practice time and finds himself in danger of missing Sunday's preseason opener against Detroit. The Colts may still advocate for a cautious approach, as this sounds like something that could be a nagging issue long term if Dorsett rushes back into action. Rogers is one step closer to locking down the No. 3 role.
