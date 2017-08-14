Colts' Phillip Dorsett: Could return this week

Dorsett (hamstring) could return to practice this week, Zak Keefer of the Indy Star reports.

Dorsett's hamstring has hampered his involvement lately, which has seen him fall behind Chester Rogers in the competition for the Colts' No. 3 wideout job. Should he indeed return this week, though, Dorsett's chances of advancing up the depth chart would obviously increase, although it's unclear whether he'd be ready for Saturday's preseason game versus the Cowboys.