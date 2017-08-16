Play

Colts' Phillip Dorsett: Returns to practice

Dorsett (hamstring) returned to practice Tuesday, the Indianapolis Star reports.

Dorsett has been out the last week with a hamstring injury, which has allowed Chester Rogers to move ahead of him in the competition for the Colts' No. 3 wideout job. Dorsett will likely need a strong final few weeks of the preseaon to have a significant role early in the regular season.

