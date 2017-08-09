Colts' Phillip Dorsett: Third receiver on initial depth chart
Both Chester Rogers and Dorsett were listed as the No. 3 wide receiver in the Colts' initial preseason depth chart, the Indianapolis Star reports.
Rogers was seen having a clear lead on the No. 3 receiver role based on how he was being used in training camp, so the depth chart is a surprise. The depth chart was also confusing as both were listed with the second team unit along with Kamar Aiken, who could also figure into the third receiver mix and was seen far behind in the first two weeks of camp. Still, this shows that Indy's management may still view Dorsett as having a shot to win the third receiver role or find a significant role.
More News
-
Colts' Phillip Dorsett: Behind in No. 3 WR competition•
-
Colts' Phillip Dorsett: Battled hamstring injury•
-
Colts' Phillip Dorsett: Facing competition for No. 3 role•
-
Colts' Phillip Dorsett: Four receptions in season finale•
-
Colts' Phillip Dorsett: Gets start at wide receiver•
-
Colts' Phillip Dorsett: Just one reception in Saturday's loss•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
How early is too early in 2QB?
As expected, the top quarterbacks went early in our CBS Sports staff 2-QB mock draft, but not...
-
Looking into early ADP numbers
In our first ADP review, Jamey Eisenberg points out that players like Marshawn Lynch, Spencer...
-
Setting up a keeper or Dynasty league
So you're thinking about diving into dynasty or keeper leagues? Great! Here's what you need...
-
Podcast: How do Dolphins adapt?
Do the Dolphins running backs and wide receivers gain or lose value with Jay Cutler’s sign...
-
Powell only Jets asset left standing
Quincy Enunwa's career-year just turned into a nightmare. With the Jets receiver cupboard bare...
-
Robby Anderson now a sleeper?
With QUincy Enunwa headed to the IR Heath Cummings digs deep to try to find a relevant Jets'...