Colts' Phillip Dorsett: Third receiver on initial depth chart

Both Chester Rogers and Dorsett were listed as the No. 3 wide receiver in the Colts' initial preseason depth chart, the Indianapolis Star reports.

Rogers was seen having a clear lead on the No. 3 receiver role based on how he was being used in training camp, so the depth chart is a surprise. The depth chart was also confusing as both were listed with the second team unit along with Kamar Aiken, who could also figure into the third receiver mix and was seen far behind in the first two weeks of camp. Still, this shows that Indy's management may still view Dorsett as having a shot to win the third receiver role or find a significant role.