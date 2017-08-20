Colts' Phillip Dorsett: Two receptions in first preseason game
Dorsett had two receptions for 15 yards in Saturday's preseason loss at Dallas.
Dorsett missed Indy's first preseason game with a hamstring injury. He has fallen behind Chester Rogers for the third receiver job and will need a strong final two preseason games to find a significant role in the offense. He didn't make a overly strong impression Saturday to change the equation, however.
More News
-
Colts' Phillip Dorsett: Returns to practice•
-
Colts' Phillip Dorsett: Could return this week•
-
Colts' Phillip Dorsett: Bothered by hammy•
-
Colts' Phillip Dorsett: Third receiver on initial depth chart•
-
Colts' Phillip Dorsett: Behind in No. 3 WR competition•
-
Colts' Phillip Dorsett: Battled hamstring injury•
CBS Sports Store
NFL Cold Weather Gear
-
Buy the McCaffrey hype
After an eye-opening showing against the Titans, a second projection of rookie Christian McCaffrey...
-
Next Blount? Sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft Fantasy...
-
Ebron tops SportsLine breakouts
SportsLine simulated the NFL season 10,000 times and identified several must-draft fantasy...
-
Beware of Carr: Busts and rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and their model outperformed experts...
-
Parker, Rawls among Sleepers 3.0
Jamey Eisenberg gives you his list of players to target with late-round picks in Sleepers 3.0,...
-
Busts 3.0: Avoid Newton and Lynch
Based on Average Draft Position, guys like Cam Newton, Marshawn Lynch and Allen Robinson, among...