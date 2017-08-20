Play

Colts' Phillip Dorsett: Two receptions in first preseason game

Dorsett had two receptions for 15 yards in Saturday's preseason loss at Dallas.

Dorsett missed Indy's first preseason game with a hamstring injury. He has fallen behind Chester Rogers for the third receiver job and will need a strong final two preseason games to find a significant role in the offense. He didn't make a overly strong impression Saturday to change the equation, however.

