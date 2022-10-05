With Jonathan Taylor (ankle) ruled out for Thursday night's game against the Broncos, Lindsay is a candidate to be elevated from the Colts' practice squad, Stephen Holder of ESPN reports.

With Taylor unavailable, Nyheim Hines and Deon Jackson are currently the Colts' rostered healthy running backs, but Kevin Bowen of 107.5 The Fan Indianapolis expects Lindsay to be promoted ahead of Thursday's game and if that happens, the running back could claim a share of the team's Week 5 backfield load while working alongside Hines, who has been handling change-of-pace/pass-catching duties behind Taylor, with Jackson also on hand.