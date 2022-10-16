Lindsay rushed three times for seven yards and secured all three targets for five yards in the Colts' 34-27 win over the Jaguars on Sunday. He also recorded a two-point conversion run.

Deon Jackson exited late in the game with a quad injury perAndrew Walker of the team's official site, and Lindsay therefore got the call on a key two-point conversion run with 17 seconds remaining following Alec Pierce's game-winning 32-yard touchdown grab. The veteran has been elevated from the practice squad for the last pair of contests due to Jonathan Taylor's (ankle) absence, and if Jackson's injury lingers, Lindsay could garner active status yet again in a Week 7 road divisional clash with the Titans even if Taylor is active for the contest.