The Colts elevated Lindsay from their practice squad to the 53-man roster ahead of Thursday's game against the Broncos, JJ Stankevitz of the team's official site reports.

Lindsay will be making his Colts debut in his old stomping grounds in Denver, where he spent the first three seasons of his career after joining the Broncos in 2018 as an undrafted free agent. The 5-foot-8 back averaged 4.8 yards per carry during his time in Denver, but he's struggled to stick on an NFL roster since the 2021 campaign, bouncing around between the Texans, Dolphins and Colts organizations while managing only 2.8 yards per tote. According to Zak Keefer of The Athletic, the Colts are likely to deploy Lindsay as part of a timeshare with Nyheim Hines in Week 5, while Indianapolis is without workhorse back Jonathan Taylor. Expect Lindsay to get most of his usage in early-down or short-yardage/goal-line situations, while Hines should serve as the top change-of-pace option while also absorbing some of Taylor's vacated workload on the ground.