Indianapolis elevated Lindsay from the practice squad to its active roster Saturday ahead of Sunday's game versus Jacksonville.
It will be the second consecutive week Lindsay is active for the Colts after he accumulated 54 scrimmage yards on 14 touches in Week 5. After Sunday's game versus the Jaguars, he will only be eligible for one more elevation from the practice squad before he would have to be signed to the team's active roster in order to suit up.
