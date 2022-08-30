Lindsay has been released by the Colts, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
This is a surprise as he was seen as the leading candidate to win the No. 3 running back role. Deon Jackson started in Saturday's preseason finale and could win the job to be the distant backup to Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines.
