The Colts plan to elevate Lindsay from the practice squad ahead of Thursday's game in Denver, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

Indianapolis will make the transaction official later Thursday, allowing Lindsay to make his 2022 debut later in the night against one of his former teams. Since clearing 1,000 yards rushing in both of his first two seasons in the league with Denver, Lindsay has seen his effectiveness wane over the subsequent two years while bouncing around between the Broncos, Texans and Dolphins. Lindsay had been previously cut by the Colts following the preseason, but he could find himself in a timeshare with Nyheim Hines out the backfield Thursday in the absence of bell cow Jonathan Taylor (ankle). Since Hines is better suited for a change-of-pace/pass-catching duties rather than handling heavy volume on the ground, Lindsay may serve as the Colts' primary back on early downs and in short-yardage situations. Deon Jackson also looms as another option out of the backfield, though the Colts may prefer to keep him in his usual special-teams role.