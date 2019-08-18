Colts' Phillip Walker: Improves in second preseason game
Walker was 10-of-17 passing for 109 yards with no interceptions or touchdowns in Thursday's preseason loss to Cleveland.
Walker improved from his subpar first preseason game, but he was outperformed by Chad Kelly again in the battle for the third-QB role. However, with Kelly set to miss the first two games of the regular season due to a suspension, Walker could begin the season as the third quarterback. The Colts may keep a third quarterback on the roster, which they usually don't do, given Andrew Luck's questionable status for the start of the season due to ankle and calf injuries.
