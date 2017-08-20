Walker was just 5-of-8 for 33 yards passing in Saturday's preseason loss at Dallas.

Walker moved up to No. 3 on the QB depth chart before last week's preseason game, but may fall back to the No. 4 spot after he didn't do much and Stephen Morris played well. With Scott Tolzien struggling in the preseason and Andrew Luck still out with a shoulder injury, it's possible any of the Indianapolis quarterbacks could figure into the mix early in the regular season.