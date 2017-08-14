Colts' Phillip Walker: Moving up depth chart
Walker went 9-for-20 for 86 yards passing in Sunday's preseason loss to Detroit. He was the second quarterback to play after Scott Tolzien as Walker has become No. 3 on the depth chart, the Indianapolis Star reports.
Walker, an undrafted free agent from Temple, has been taking an increasing share of reps in practice. He looked sharper than Tolzien, leading the Colts on their only scoring drive in the first half. It's hard to conceive he'd play in a NFL game this season, even if Luck remains out with a shoulder injury, but he could play his way onto the 53-man roster this preseason.
