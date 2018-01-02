Walker signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts on Monday.

Walker was a member of the Colts' practice squad for the entire 2017 season after being waived during final roster cuts in September. The former Temple standout will likely get the opportunity to compete for No. 2 or 3 quarterback duties if he remains on the roster through training camp this summer.

