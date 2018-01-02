Colts' Phillip Walker: Signs with Indianapolis
Walker signed a reserve/future contract with the Colts on Monday.
Walker was a member of the Colts' practice squad for the entire 2017 season after being waived during final roster cuts in September. The former Temple standout will likely get the opportunity to compete for No. 2 or 3 quarterback duties if he remains on the roster through training camp this summer.
More News
-
2018 Round 1 previews
Jamey Eisenberg has an early break down of his 2018 first round, as well as the top 12 players...
-
Playoff challenge player rankings
Jamey Eisenberg ranks all the players in the upcoming NFL playoffs based on how far their teams...
-
Fantasy New Year's Resolutions
Our trio of Fantasy football experts share their New Year's Resolutions heading into 2018.
-
Week 17 Rankings Updates
Check out what our experts expect for Week 17 of the NFL season.
-
Week 17 Injury Updates
Week 17's absences are dominated by resting stars as much as injuries. Check out the latest...
-
Who has something to play for in Week 17
If you're still playing into Week 17, you need to know which NFL teams still have something...