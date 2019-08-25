Colts' Phillip Walker: Struggles again Saturday
Walker was 6-of-13 passing for 65 yards with an interception and also lost a fumble in Saturday's preseason loss to Chicago.
Walker struggled Saturday and hasn't been impressive this preseason. It was notable that Chad Kelly got the start Saturday with Jacoby Brissett sitting out as Walker may have fallen to third string. With Kelly suspended the first two games, Walker would be Indy's backup quarterback with the surprise retirement of Andrew Luck. However, the Colts could be in the market to boost their quarterback depth with the news of Luck's retirement, so Walker's spot on the roster could be in jeopardy.
