Walker completed eight of 16 passes for 90 yards and added 10 yards on three rushing attempts in Thursday's preseason finale against the Bengals.

Walker was outplayed by Chad Kelly, who also got the start in this one. While it appears Walker will be relegated to a third-string role when Kelly returns from his two-game suspension, Walker should open the season as Jacoby Brissett's backup while Kelly sits out the first two weeks.