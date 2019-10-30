Desir (hamstring) won't practice Wednesday.

Desir watched this past Sunday's win over the Broncos from the sidelines, and he's in danger of assuming the same place for Week 9's matchup against the Steelers. His practice status Thursday will reveal the most about his chances of suiting up, and a DNP will make it an uphill battle.

