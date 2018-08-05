Colts' Pierre Desir: Beings camp as starting cornerback
Desire is listed as the starting cornerback opposite Kenny Moore on Indianapolis' first depth chart of training camp, the Indianapolis Star reports.
It's bit of a surprise to see Desir ahead of Quincy Wilson for a starting cornerback job, but the competition is fluid this early in training camp. Desire showed a spark in the Indy secondary when given a chance last season, amassing 32 tackles, seven pass breakups and an interception in his nine games before a season-ending pectoral injury.
