Desir recorded six tackles (four solo) and one pass defended during Saturday's 31-13 divisional-round loss to the Chiefs. He finishes up the year with 79 tackles, eight passes defended, one interception, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

After not recording a single defensive snap in Week 1, Desir drew the start at left cornerback for the seventeen straight games -- including a wild-card playoff win over the Texans, in which he held All-Pro wideout DeAndre Hopkins to just five catches for 37 yards. Prior to the 2018 season, Desir had started just 13 games since being selected in the fourth round of the 2014 NFL draft. The 28-year-old is set to enter free agency this offseason, but it wouldn't be surprising if the Colts elect to re-sign Desir for 2019 given how well he's adapted to the team's system.