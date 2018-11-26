Colts' Pierre Desir: Continues in starting role
Desir started again at cornerback and had two total tackles in Sunday's win over Miami.
Desire played all 53 of the defense's snaps despite the return of former starting cornerback Nate Hairston from injury. It looks like Desir may keep the starting job as Hairston played only on special teams.
