The shoulder injury Desir suffered in Sunday's loss to the Jaguars could result in a prolonged absence,

The Colts should provide more information regarding the extent of Desir's setback once he undergoes additional testing Monday, but it sounds like the team may already be preparing to play without him Week 14 against the Bills. Desir's absence would provide another blow to a secondary that has been ravaged by injury, as Rashaan Melvin (hand) also sat out Sunday's loss. The losses of Melvin and Desir left the Colts with just three healthy cornerbacks -- all rookies -- Sunday.