Desir (knee) is questionable to return to Sunday's game versus the Titans, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Desir left the game in the third quarter after suffering a knee injury. As long as he's on the sideline, expect Rock Ya-Sin and Quincy Wilson to be leaned on in the secondary.

