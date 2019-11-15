Play

Desir (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Desir appears set to miss his fourth straight game with the nagging hamstring injury that has again kept him from practicing this week. Rock-Ya Sin should retain the starting role in Desir's absence.

