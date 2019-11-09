Play

Desir (hamstring) has been downgraded to doubtful for Sunday's game against Miami.

The starting cornerback has missed two straight games due to a lingering hamstring injury and it looks like he'll miss a third game. If Desir is out, Rock Ya-Sin will likely see an uptick in snaps.

