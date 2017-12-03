Desir (shoulder) was downgraded to out during the latter portion of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Andrew Walker of Colts.com reports.

Desir's status for Week 14 against the Bills is now up in the air due to his shoulder injury, so the Colts could once again be thin at cornerback Rashaan Melvin (hand) remains sidelined as well.

