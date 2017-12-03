Colts' Pierre Desir: Downgraded to out
Desir (shoulder) was downgraded to out during the latter portion of Sunday's game against the Jaguars, Andrew Walker of Colts.com reports.
Desir's status for Week 14 against the Bills is now up in the air due to his shoulder injury, so the Colts could once again be thin at cornerback Rashaan Melvin (hand) remains sidelined as well.
More News
-
Colts' Pierre Desir: Unlikely to return with shoulder injury•
-
Colts' Pierre Desir: Eight tackles in Sunday's loss•
-
Colts' Pierre Desir: Starting at cornerback Sunday•
-
Colts' Pierre Desir: No snaps on defense Sunday•
-
Colts' Pierre Desir: Gets start at cornerback•
-
Colts' Pierre Desir: Scooped by Indy•
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...