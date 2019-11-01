Desir (hamstring) will be doubtful for Sunday's game against the Steelers, Kevin Bowen of 1070 The Fan Indianapolis reports.

Desir missed the first two practice sessions of the week due to a lingering hamstring injury. While the extent of his participation in Friday's practice hasn't yet been revealed, it appears as though Desir is trending towards sitting out a second straight game.

