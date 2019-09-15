Desir has a bruised bone in his knee and is expected to miss time, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The team will run more tests on Desir on Monday, but the initial diagnosis is unfavorable. This is tough news for the Colts' secondary. Expect Rock Ya-Sin and Quincy Wilson to both play a major role in Week 3's game versus the Falcons.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories