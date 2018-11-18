Colts' Pierre Desir: Gets start at cornerback
Desir will start at cornerback Sunday against Tennessee with Nate Hairston out with an ankle injury.
Desir has 10 tackles in his two games as he's come off the bench to get extensive playing time with several injuries in the secondary.
