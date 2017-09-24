Play

Desir will start at cornerback Sunday against Cleveland, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The Colts are thin in the secondary with both Vontae Davis and Quincy Wilson out with injuries. Desir's promotion to the starting lineup probably says less about him and more about the struggles of T.J. Green since he moved to cornerback from safety.

