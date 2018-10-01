Colts' Pierre Desir: Has interception in loss
Desir had an interception and five total tackles in Sunday's overtime loss to Houston.
Desir played 77 of the defense's 86 snaps as he got significant playing time with the injury to starting cornerback Kenny Moore. Desir could start Thursday opposite Nate Hairston.
