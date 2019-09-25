Play

Desir (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

Desir dealt with a knee injury leading up to Week 3's game versus the Falcons, but he ended up being active and playing all 61 snaps. Being shut down completely for Wednesday's practice is a troublesome sign, considering he at least worked in a limited fashion for every practice last week. A speedy recovery would be ideal since Malik Hooker (knee) is already out 4-to-6 weeks.

