Colts' Pierre Desir: Hits injured reserve
The Colts placed Desir (shoulder) on injured reserve Monday, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Desir, who the Colts scooped up in September after he was cut by the Seahawks in training camp, proved to be a surprise contributor for the team before suffering the season-ending shoulder injury in Sunday's loss to the Titans. He amassed 32 tackles, seven pass breakups and an interception in his nine games, taking hold of a starting role after Vontae Davis was cut loose in November. With Desir now shut down for the season, the Colts will be forced to rely more heavily on young cornerbacks Nate Hairston, Quincy Wilson and Kenny Moore the rest of the way.
