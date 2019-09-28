Colts' Pierre Desir: Listed as questionable
The Colts have listed Desir (hamstring) as questionable for Sunday's tilt against the Raiders.
Desir was unable to practice earlier in the week, but improved to a limited workload Friday. Still, he is looking like a game-time decision. With Malik Hooker (knee) already sidelined, an absence would certainly be troublesome for the Colts' secondary. Rock Ya-Sin and Quincy Wilson would presumably be in line for bigger roles if that ultimately happens.
