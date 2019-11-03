Desir (hamstring) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against Pittsburgh.

Desir has been dealing with the nagging hamstring issue since Week 5, and will miss his second straight game. The 29-year-old will be a big loss for the secondary, as he has 23 tackles (18 solo) and an interception this season. In his stead, Rock Ya-Sin is expected to see a bump up in snaps for Sunday's game.

