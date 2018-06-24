Colts' Pierre Desir: No limitations in offseason workouts
Desir (pectoral) seemed to be full-go during most of the offseason workout program this spring, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.
Desir finished the 2017 season on injured reserve after tearing a pectoral in December. Now healthy, the fourth-year corner will likely open training camp with the first-team defense.
