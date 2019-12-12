Play

Desir (groin) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice.

There's not yet any reason to suspect that Desir is in any danger of missing Monday's tilt against the Saints, and he'll have two more chances to upgrade his practice activity and avoid an injury designation entirely. If he's indeed cleared to suit up Week 15, the 29-year-old will face the difficult task of slowing down Michael Thomas.

