Colts' Pierre Desir: Officially questionable
Desir (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.
Desir went from a non-participant at Wednesday's practice to limited the rest of the week. He is seemingly a true game-time decision at this point. With fellow starting cornerback Kenny Moore (knee) also questionable, Rock Ya-Sin and Quincy Wilson could potentially be in line for much bigger roles.
