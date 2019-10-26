Desir (hamstring) is officially listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Desir went from a non-participant at Wednesday's practice to limited the rest of the week. He is seemingly a true game-time decision at this point. With fellow starting cornerback Kenny Moore (knee) also questionable, Rock Ya-Sin and Quincy Wilson could potentially be in line for much bigger roles.

