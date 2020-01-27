Play

Desir recorded 50 tackles, 11 pass breakups and three interceptions over 12 games in 2019.

Desir made 11 starts in his sixth pro season, and he often lined up against opponents' No. 1 receivers. He allowed 8.3 yards per target and five touchdowns. Unless the Colts bring in additional competition, he figures to retain a starting role with Rock Ya-Sin and Kenny Moore (ankle) returning.

