Colts' Pierre Desir: Posts 11 pass breakups in 2019
Desir recorded 50 tackles, 11 pass breakups and three interceptions over 12 games in 2019.
Desir made 11 starts in his sixth pro season, and he often lined up against opponents' No. 1 receivers. He allowed 8.3 yards per target and five touchdowns. Unless the Colts bring in additional competition, he figures to retain a starting role with Rock Ya-Sin and Kenny Moore (ankle) returning.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early 2020 QB projections
Heath Cummings says Dak Prescott deserves a spot right behind Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson...
-
Senior Bowl Fantasy Preview
Dave Richard checks in from the Senior Bowl to give the Fantasy crowd the low down on the top...
-
Defending first 2020 projections
It's never too early for our squad to start looking ahead to 2020 and finalizing a first run...
-
Stealing Signals season recaps
Ben Gretch covers each division to review each team's 2019 season and looks ahead to 2020 with...
-
2019 TE lessons, 2020 breakouts
The Fantasy Football Today crew discusses key takeaways from the tight end position in 2019.
-
Stealing Signals: NFC West review
Ben Gretch reviews the 2019 season for each team from the NFC West.