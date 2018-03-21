Colts' Pierre Desir: Re-signs with Indy
Desir (torn pectoral) re-signed with the Colts on Wednesday, Andrew Walker of the team's official site reports.
Prior to Desir's season-ending surgery, the 27-year-old was in the midst of a career year. By all accounts, Desir should roll back into training camp ready at full health. If so, expect him to serve as a leader in the Indianapolis secondary in 2018.
