Desir (torn pectoral) re-signed with the Colts on Wednesday, Andrew Walker of the team's official site reports.

Prior to Desir's season-ending surgery, the 27-year-old was in the midst of a career year. By all accounts, Desir should roll back into training camp ready at full health. If so, expect him to serve as a leader in the Indianapolis secondary in 2018.

