Desir (hamstring) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice and is expected to play Thursday against the Texans.

After a four-game hiatus, Desir was supposed to be a game-time call, but his full-speed work clears any doubts. The 29-year-old has been solid in coverage this year by allowing an 87.3 passer rating and just one touchdown, and he's expected to face a heavy dose of DeAndre Hopkins in this divisional contest.