Desir (hamstring) is officially active for Sunday's matchup against the Raiders, Andrew Walker of the Colts' official site reports.

Desir's status for Sunday's game appeared in doubt when he was unable to practice to begin the week, but he logged a limited session Friday and now appears to have recovered well. He'll draw his usual start at cornerback versus the Raiders, though if Desir is limited at all Rock Ya-Sin could see increased snaps.