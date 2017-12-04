The Colts placed Desir (shoulder) on injured reserve Monday, Zak Keefer of The Indianapolis Star reports.

The severity of Desir's injury remains behind closed doors. Nonetheless, the Colts' cornerback woes continue, as Desir was arguably the team's top corner not named Rashaan Melvin, who's currently nursing a dislocated bone in his left hand. If Melvin isn't able to play this weekend, Indianapolis will likely be forced to trot out two rookies to start at cornerback, Nate Hairston and Kenny Moore.