Desir (knee) will play in Sunday's game versus the Falcons.

After leaving Week 2's game versus the Titans after playing just 28 snaps, Desir made a quick recovery and will look to slow down the fierce Falcons' pass attack. Matt Ryan has thrown 89 times through two games, totaling 624 yards, five touchdowns and five interceptions, giving Desir an excellent shot to have an IDP impact.

