Play

Desir (hamstring) didn't participate in Wednesday's practice.

Desir shook off an abdomen injury in order to play every defensive snap Week 7 against the Texans, but now he's facing a new issue. Hamstring injuries are rarely quick fixes, so Thursday's practice report should shed light on Desir's status for Sunday's game against the Broncos.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories