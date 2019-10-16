Desir (abdomen) was listed as a non-participant for Wednesday's practice.

It's unclear how Desir suffered the injury, but the fact that he didn't practice following the bye week is cause for concern. At this point in the week, the 29-year-old's status for Sunday is in some jepordy, but his practice availability throughout the week should shed more light. If he can't go, look for Rock Ya-Sin and Quincy Wilson to get a bump in snaps for Week 7.

