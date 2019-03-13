Desir inked a three-year contract with the Colts on Wednesday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Desir emerged as standout for the Colts last season, racking up 79 tackles (60 solo), one interception and two forced fumbles. The 28-year-old seemed to adapt to the Colts' system well, and was rewarded with a new contract. Expect the Lindenwood product to claim a starting role in the secondary in 2019.

