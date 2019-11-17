Play

Desir (hamstring) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jaguars.

Desir can't seem to shake this issue, as he carried a doubtful tag Sunday for a second consecutive week. The 29-year-old's absence will bump Rock Ya-Sin into a starting role opposite Kenny Moore, as the duo looks to slow down Nick Foles in his first game since Week 1.

