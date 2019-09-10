Desir had six total tackles in Sunday's loss at the Chargers.

Desire didn't have a great debut as he gave up receptions on all three passes targeted at him. He's a steady starter at left cornerback and played on all 63 of the defense's snaps. He should rebound after a breakout season in 2018.

